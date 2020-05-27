Surran, Walter E., - 85, of Corbin City, passed away at home on Monday, May 25, 2020 surrounded by his family. A lifelong area resident, Walter graduated Ocean City HS and went into landscaping in the Ocean City / Somers Point area, then in 1983 he started Surran's Nursery in Corbin City. He loved hunting, horse racing, and going to Florida in the winter. Walter is survived by his loving wife, Ann, sons Walter and John (Christina), daughters Sarah (Jack) and Sandra (Jeff), grandchildren Kristofer (Brittany), Kimberly, Ashley, Brooke, Pamala (Mike J.), Dawn (Kenny), John (Nicole) and great-grandchildren James, Anthony and Jack. Burial will be privately held at the Head of the River Cemetery, Estell Manor. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.
