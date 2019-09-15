SUSINSKI, MAXANNE PAULA, - 43, of Mays Landing, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday September 6, 2019. She was born in Chester County, PA, and lived most of her life in Mays Landing, attending Hamilton Township Schools and Ocean City High School. Maxanne loved animals, spending time outdoors and most importantly spending time with her sons and family. Maxanne was the loving mother of Kenneth Langdon and Xavier LaGuardia. She is predeceased by her mother Constance Sushinski; nephew Brandon Cain; grandparents Andrew and Ann Reshey and Max and Agnes Sushinski. Maxanne is survived by her sons Kenneth and Xavier; father Max Sushinski; sisters Lisa Butcavage-Cain, Connie Reshey, Stephanie Langdon, Dawn Huber (David) and brother Nick Butcavage. She loved her nieces and nephews Andrew Cain, Ryan and David Huber, Samantha Hand and Sebastian Langdon. Maxanne will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing with a private graveside service for close friends and family. Close friends may contact the sisters directly for service date and time. For information on donations to aid her sons, please contact sisters Lisa Cain or Dawn Huber. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
