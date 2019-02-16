Sussman, Judith, - 81, of Margate, passed away peacefully at home on February 14, 2019. Judith grew up in Camden, NJ and Cheltenham, PA. She met her husband and love of her life Ronald at a bridge game which began a lifelong friendship of love and laughter. Together they raised three wonderful children. A loving, elegant and timeless woman, Judith was very caring, giving, and charitable. She greeted everyone with a smile and never had a bad day in her life. She lived life to the fullest and never wasted a moment. Judith was always charitable and active in the Jewish community. She loved nothing more than her family and the game of tennis and golf. She was a two-time breast cancer survivor and always believed that a little lipstick could solve any problem. She is survived by her beloved husband, Ronald Sussman; her loving son, Dr. Ernest (Fleur) Sussman, her loving daughters, Michelle Gardner and Ellen (Dr. David) Cohen; her brother, Robert Dubin; beloved grandchildren, Jennifer (Adam) Busler, Jacqueline Gardner, Allison Cohen, Bernard Cohen, Nuriel Sussman and Matan Sussman along with her great-grandson Gavin. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services Sunday, February 17th, at 11am at Shirat Hayam, 700 North Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor NJ 08406. Interment to follow at Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Judith's memory may be made to the The Shirley Mae Breast Cancer Assistance Fund or the Avoda Scholarship Fund. Arr. ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City www.rothgoldsteins.com
