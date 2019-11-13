Sutton, Jackalyn E., - 71, of Cape May Court House, passed away at Cape Regional Memorial Hospital, CMCH, NJ, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born October 16, 1948, in Cape May County, NJ, to the late Bertha and Jack Sutton, Jackalyn is survived by sister and brother Theodore Fowler and Michael Sutton, her brother-in-law Oliver Coleman Jr., cousin Althea Turner, and a host of nieces and nephews. Jackalyn was preceded in death by parents and sisters' Patricia Coleman, Kaaren Beaman, and Rose Marie Williams. A viewing will be held Saturday, November 16th, 2019 from 2:00 pm 3:00 pm with a small service at 3:00 pm held at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences may be made to www.ingersollgreenwoodfh.com.

