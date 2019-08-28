SUTTON, PHYLLIS L., - 60, of Ventnor City, passed away on August 21, 2019, surrounded at bedside by her loving family and dear friends. Phyllis was born and raised in Atlantic City on Arizona Avenue with her God Parent, Marie. Phyllis was employed for 40 years as a cocktail waitress at Caesars Casino. Phyllis is predeceased by her mother Jane Sutton her Brother John "Jay" Snyder and Godmother Marie Beritelli. She is survived by her sister Maryann Williamson and God Daughter Briana Haynes and many loved family and friends. Phyllis was an avid New York Giants fan and a true "Jersey Girl" at heart. She loved the beach, sitting by the water with friends and enjoyed the seashore as well in Autumn. Phyllis also enjoyed "Porch Sitting" and people-watching in her neighborhood, "girls night" sleepovers, "spa day" and outings with friends all ranked high in her favorite things. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Phyllis L. Sutton 10:00 am Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue, AC. Relatives and friends may call at the church from 9:00 am. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, Route 40 in Mays Landing following Mass. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC. AC.

