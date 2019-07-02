Sutton, Tamara Elizabeth "Peg", - 92, of Dennisville, NJ passed away peacefully in her home on June 30, 2019. Peg retired as secretary to the Dennis Township Board of Education in 1992. She was predeceased by her husband Robert P. Sutton, Jr., daughter Constance Judyski, son Robert P. Sutton III, and grandson Philip Judyski. She is survived by her grandchildren: Kevin Judyski, Brooke (Colin) Lally, Robert P. Sutton IV; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Services will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Services will start at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Union Cemetery in South Dennis. Memorial donations may be made to the Dennis Township Volunteer Fire Co., PO Box 21, Dennisville, NJ 08214. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

