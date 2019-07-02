Sutton, Tamara Elizabeth "Peg", - 92, of Dennisville, NJ passed away peacefully in her home on June 30, 2019. Peg retired as secretary to the Dennis Township Board of Education in 1992. She was predeceased by her husband Robert P. Sutton, Jr., daughter Constance Judyski, son Robert P. Sutton III, and grandson Philip Judyski. She is survived by her grandchildren: Kevin Judyski, Brooke (Colin) Lally, Robert P. Sutton IV; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Services will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Services will start at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Union Cemetery in South Dennis. Memorial donations may be made to the Dennis Township Volunteer Fire Co., PO Box 21, Dennisville, NJ 08214. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering graduations throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering proms throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
‘My Happy Place’ is a Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
J. Naia HVAC/R Heating & Air Conditioning 24 hour EMERGENCY SERVICE! Design. Build. Serv…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.