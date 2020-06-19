Swain, Angelina Doris, - 80, of Linwood, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020. Doris was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Charlotte Perri of Mays Landing, NJ. She was an avid crafter and well known for her beautiful cross stitch projects and ceramic creations. She loved spending time working to add colorful objects to her garden. Doris is survived by her devoted husband, William of Linwood. Also left behind are her brothers, Anthony of Pennsylvania, Donald (Cori) of North Dakota, and Carmen (Kathy) of Virginia, and sister Bonnie (Patrick) Bowen of New Jersey. She was the proud mother of son Michael (Sharon) Swain of Mays Landing, Grammy to Nicole (David) Brownback and Heather (Palash) Dutta, and two great grandsons. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 21st, 2020 at Adams Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Rd, Northfield, NJ beginning at 1:00 p.m. followed by services at 3:00 p.m. Flowers or donations to Alzheimer's research and awareness organizations are welcome.

To plant a tree in memory of Angelina Swain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

