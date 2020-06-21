Swan, Cindy Sue (Big C), - 63, of Absecon, in her words "departed from her earthly being" on June 11th 2020. Born in Atlantic City on April 12th, 1957 to Anna Marie and Stanley C. Swan. She was raised in Ventnor at Troy and the Bay where she became the Bayrat we all knew and loved. Cindy is survived by her Daughters, Karlee (Eric), Kerrie (Jim), and grandson Henry. Loving brother Stanley (Kris), their children Marc, Samantha and Bubba. Her four dogs, Frankie, Albie, Paulie and Lola. Also loved by many family members and and countless friends. She is predeceased by her parents Anna Marie and Stanley and the love of her life Michael. Our mother, was one of a kind, a fire cracker and marched to the beat of her own drum. An avid Angler and Crabber, she found peace at the bay. She loved to make people laugh with her humor on Facebook and a daily weather report. Most of all she loved us, and Henry the light of her life. She would want us to enjoy life as she once did and to "Keep Smiling". We will miss her terribly. In honor of Cindy's wishes, she did not want a service but a celebration of life which will be private. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

