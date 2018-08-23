Swan, Michael David (Swanny), - 54, of Galloway, passed away at Acuity Specialty Hospital in Atlantic City, on Sunday, August 19th, 2018, after battling a lengthy illness. Michael was a social butterfly and could meet and make friends any place he went. He had a hilarious sense of humor and was always cracking jokes, even in the worst of times. He was one of the most giving people you would ever meet and always wanted to help others. Michael grew up in Ventnor riding his bike and getting into trouble. Later, his family moved to Galloway where he attended Absegami High School and was part of the graduating class of 1982. Mike worked at the Pitney Tavern for 20 plus years and Ocean Point Nursing Home as a cook. Some of his favorite things included cooking, building, being outdoors, listening to Bruce Springsteen, catching some rays and watching his beloved Eagles play during the football season. He was ecstatic when they finally played and won a Super Bowl. Mike's favorite part of life and the best job he ever had was being a father to his daughter, Lauren. He loved her with his whole heart and more than the world itself. He was an amazing father, and did whatever was needed to make his baby girl happy. He will forever be her hero. Michael is survived by his daughter Lauren A. Swan, mother, Naomi V. Swan (Bellanger), brother, James R. Swan (Araceli Swan), nephew, Jimmy Swan (Dorothea Swan), great niece and nephew, Ajanai and Mason Swan, wife (separated), Veronica A. Swan, and sister-in-law, Beth Swan. He was predeceased by father, James A. Swan, brother, Phillip J. Swan, and grandparents Martha and James Swan and Virginia and Leo Bellanger. A visitation is being held on Saturday August 25th, 2018 at 1 o'clock PM, followed by a memorial service at 2 o'clock at Parsels Funeral Home: 324 New Jersey Avenue, Absecon NJ, 08201. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you do what Michael loved best, spend the day with family and loved ones. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
