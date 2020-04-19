Sweeney, Glen "Sween", - passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Shore Memorial Hospital from complications secondary to the COVID 19 virus. Glen was born May 28, 1955 and is survived by his mother, Marie Sweeney (nee Notorfrancesco), sister, Deborah Williamson, nephew Matthew Williamson (Alexandra), great nephew and niece Colin and Sydney Williamson and Uncle Anthony Notorfrancesco (Mary). He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Sweeney and his nephew, Paul Williamson. Glen was raised in South Philly where he graduated from Bishop Neumann High School in 1973. He then moved to New Jersey where he spent 30 years working as a dealer at Harrah's Casino. True to his roots, he was an avid Philly sports fan and was even better at tailgating. He never missed a chance to see a rock concert, a passion he never lost. His loves included his family, spending time with his Harrah's family or Philly crew, finding new places to eat, and collecting anything! He was a charmer who will be loved and missed. Glen's services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Neshaminy Manor Care Facility, 1660 S. Easton Road, Warrington, PA 18976. To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's website below. Shelly Funeral Home, Warrington www.shellyfuneralhomes.com

