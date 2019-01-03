Sweeney, Marilyn F., - 78, of of Cape May Court House, NJ, on December 20, 2018, the Angels came and carried her to paradise. After a life well lived, caring for and about everyone, and her continual, unbelievable fight, to outrun her incurable heart condition, she received her eternal reward. Marilyn attended the Cecilian Academy, class of 1959; graduated from the nursing program at Montgomery County Community College; received her BSN from Stockton University; and then her MSN in Health Care Administration from St. Joseph's University. Marilyn loved every minute of her nursing career and was well known for supporting and encouraging every nurse she encountered. Many nurses know professional growth because of Marilyn. Her career was filled with many challenges: The Joint Commission for Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations; Director, BAYADA Nurses; VP of Clinical Operations, Mount Sinai Hospital; and most importantly of all in her view, her time as a staff nurse at Holy Redeemer Hospital in her early nursing days. Her pride and joy at the end of her career was seeing all three of her triplet granddaughters graduate from nursing school! Marilyn believed deeply in community service, in her love of her church and in service to others. She made sure that many veterans in her area received the benefits which they deserved. She was not one to take "no" for an answer! She also was a long- time member of Cape Women's Resource, a board member of Volunteers in Medicine, President Mid Jersey Cape Rotary, President of ARN Nurses as well as a member of Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Honor Society. Marilyn is survived by her loving husband, Edward J. Sweeney (who she lovingly called "my Eddie"), daughter, Karen M. Biederman, son, Michael I. Conway, granddaughters, Julianna, Alexandra and Veronica Biederman and Carissa Conway, brothers, Nicholas (Joanne) and Charles (Shirley) Satiritz, as well as many other nieces and nephews. Marilyn adored her children and her granddaughters and thought her greatest life achievement was her wonderful family. Service will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ. 9:00 AM Visitation, 11:00 AM Mass. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Volunteers in Medicine, Cape May Court House, NJ or the American Heart Association in Marilyn's name. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.