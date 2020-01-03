Sweiderk, Jared, - 39, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on December 31st, 2019 at Deborah Hospital. Jared was born on November 4, 1980, in Atlantic City, NJ. Growing up he was always jumping from one season to the next, demonstrating great athleticism in sports like football, baseball, and hockey, excelling especially in the sport of golf into his adulthood. In 1999, he graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School and later attended Fairleigh Dickinson University. Jared lived his life enjoying simple pleasures like spending time with family and friends. He was the person who could fill a room with laughter while also being a shoulder to lean on. He was loyal, loving, but most of all, "one of a kind." He was preceded in death by brother Robert J. Sweiderk Jr. and grandparents Veronica and Charles Sweiderk, Doris Collins, and George Collins. He is survived by his parents Linda Collins and Robert J. Sweiderk Sr., his siblings Amy Sweiderk Ross (Sean), Steven Sweiderk (Kelley), and Emily Sweiderk, his beloved nieces and nephews (Amanda, Allyson, Jake, Ryan, and Cole), and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at the LDS Church, 624 Zion Rd. Egg Harbor Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Deborah Hospital Foundation 212 Trenton Rd. Browns Mill, NJ 08015. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
