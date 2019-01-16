Swensen, Paul Martin, - 69, of Coral Springs, Born April 3rd, 1949 formerly of Galloway Twp, NJ passed away peacefully January 9th, 2019 at his home in Coral Springs, FL. Paul worked as an audio engineer at Caesar's Atlantic City for 33 years. He will always be remembered for his infectious laugh, love of music and giving heart. He was a loving husband, devoted father and doting Poppop whose family was his life and heart. He is predeceased by his parents Gizella (Meyers) Doyle and Wilhelm (Bill) Swensen. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Denise (Leeds) Swensen, his daughters and sons in law; Tyler and Sara (Swensen) Greene and Matt and Kelsey (Swensen) Dillon, his beloved grandchildren Amelia Greene and Finnegan Dillon and his sisters Judith Swensen and Keddi (Swensen) Koovitz. A celebration of life service will be held at his home in Coral Springs at a future date. The family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in lieu of flowers.
