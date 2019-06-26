Swenson, Shane William "Shane Man #00", - 27, of Northfield, passed away in a tragic accident on June 22, 2019 doing what he loved, riding his Harley. He graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School and Hobart School of Welding. He founded Welding Inspections, LLC. and was a partner in Bill Swenson & Sons Welding. He was a master of his trade. He was extremely accomplished in the art of welding. Shane took great pride in his work and was considered a true craftsman. His greatest passion was duck hunting with his best friend Teal, and spending time with his family. He loved doing anything outdoors, sitting in his deer stand, shark fishing with his dad and brothers and cruising in his boat. He also enjoyed BMX racing, quadding, climbing rollercoasters and he found quite a thrill in repelling water towers to weld. One of his many achievements was being the youngest welding inspector in the State of New Jersey. Shane is predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Virginia Clifford; his maternal great grandfather, Carl Henning (Pappy) and his paternal grandfather, Irving Swenson (Sniffy). He is survived by his parents, Lennea Swenson and Bill Swenson (Catherine); his beloved brothers, Dylan and Ryan; his paternal grandmother, Alberta Swenson (Nan); and his devoted confidants, Aunt Patti and Uncle Mike. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, John and Tina Swenson, John and Roxy Clifford, Ken and Doris Clifford, David Clifford and Illena and Tyoshi Takahashi; as well as cousins, Tierney, John Ryan, Taylor, Christopher, Kendal, Kelly, Clint, Jodee, Kenny, Jr. and Kelsey. He will be greatly missed by the insurmountable souls he touched in his short time on earth. A celebration of Shane's life will be held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 3-7:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of Shane's greatest passions, Ducks Unlimited, LLC., One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120 (please note donation made in the memory of Shane Swenson). Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
