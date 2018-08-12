Swift, Barbara Jean "Bobbie", - 86, of Egg Harbor Township, passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family on August 8, 2018. The daughter of the late H. Russell Swift and Catherine Cardinale, Bobbie was a lifelong resident of English Creek. Bobbie had a variety of hobbies, including traveling the country with her sister, puzzles of all kinds, reading, gardening, and watching the Phillies. She will be lovingly remembered as a mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend. Bobbie was predeceased by her sister, Carol. She is survived by her sister, Eleanor Webb (Bob); her two children, Samuel Gioconda and Dave Gioconda (Nina); her beloved niece, Cathy Bell (Keith); her grandchildren, Jason Gioconda (Jodi), Samantha Guercioni (Tom), and MacKayla and Nathan Gioconda; her grandnieces, Katie Quigley (Steve, Dillon, and Lily), and Melissa MacLane (Mike); nine great grandchildren; and her cat, Ally. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 14th at 11:00am at Laurel Memorial Park, 2301 English Creek Avenue, Pomona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bobbie's memory to the Scullville Volunteer Fire Company, Station 1, 1708 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for her family at: adams-perfect.com
