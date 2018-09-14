Swigert, Linda Kay, - 66, of Egg Harbor Twp, went home to be with the Lord on September 9, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Atlantic City, NJ she was the daughter of the late Donald Norman and Dorothy Ann (Wigginton) Goff. She was the loving wife of the late John Swigert. Linda was a graduate of Atlantic City High School class of 1969. She worked for Schiffs Enterprises for many years and then worked as a book keeper for the Atlantic County Correctional Office for over 15 years. She enjoyed baking but her true love was spending time with her grandchildren. Linda will be missed and fondly remembered by her son; Alexander (Jillian) Swigert, grandchildren; Ella and Landon Swigert, brothers; Donald (Ann) Goff, Gregory W. (Bernadette) Goff, Sr., nephew; Gregory W. (Charlene) Goff, Jr., and her beloved dog Gizmo. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by a daughter, Amber Swigert. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To pay respects, leave condolences, or share your fondest memory of Linda please go to www.jeffriesandkeates.com . Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 609-646-3400.
