Swirsky, Edward, - 89 , of Margate, died on August 1, 2018. Ed was born in the Bronx, NY and moved to Atlantic City at the age of twelve. He graduated Atlantic City High School in 1947 and served in the army in Germany from 1951-1953. He married his beloved Joan in 1957 and the two moved to Margate where they raised their three children: Ted Swirsky, (Ellen); Gail Chorney, (Bob); and Helene Hulse. Ed attended Wharton night school at the University of Pennsylvania and was a Manager at Prudential Insurance until his retirement. He was an avid fisherman on the Margate Pier, loved the beach, reading, gardening, and going to the Casinos with Joan. He had a terrific sense of humor, loved to debate and discuss world events, and thoroughly enjoyed and adored his three children, and his four grandchildren, Jill, (Michael), Bryan, Courtney and Amanda. He had a strong connection to his family, his cultural identity, and a passion for food and his daily martini. Relatives and friends are invited to attend synagogue services at Cong. Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Rd., Northfield on Friday, August 3rd, at 12 noon. Interment to follow at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in his memory may be to the Magen David Adom, https://www.magendavidadom.org.au/. Arr. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
