Swory, Agnes L. , - 87, of Margate, died December 21, 2018. Age 87. Loving mother of Larry Masciocchi and his wife Annette of Margate, NJ and Stephen Orenstein and his wife Jeanie of Albany, NY. Devoted nana of Mia and Natalie Masciocchi and Rachael and Jordan Orenstein. Viewing Friday morning 10 to 10:45am in Holy Trinity Parish, Blessed Sacrament Church, 11 N. Kenyon Avenue, Margate, NJ 08402. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 11am. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Please visit schetterfh.com.
