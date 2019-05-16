Sykes, Floyd, Sr., - 66, of Mays Landing, passed away on May 11, 2019, after a long illness. He was born on Sept. 1, 1952, in Drewryville, Virginia, the son of the late Jasper and Rosetta Sykes. He is survived by his wife, Filomena Murria, three children and several grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 11 am at the Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ. Burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, EHT. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.

