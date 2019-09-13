Sykes, Freddie, - 83 , of Newtonville, passed away on Tuesday, September 03, 2019. Freddie was born on June 28, 1934, in Douglas, Georgia to the late Isaiah and Viola Sykes. He was the oldest of eleven children. Freddie received his education in Douglas, Georgia. Freddie married Flora Shepherd in 1954 and nine were born of the union. Freddie professed his life to Christ at an early age. The family moved to Philadelphia in 1963 and moved to New Jersey in 1966 to work for Bertino Farms. Freddie later moved to Newtonville, New Jersey in 1976. In 1985 he retired from Bertino Brothers to start his own Flea Market business. Freddie joined The Newtonville Volunteer Fire Company where he served for ten years. He continued with his Flea Market until his full retirement. He is survived by his former wife Flora Sykes, two sons; Freddie Gene(Brenda) Sykes, and Herbert Lee( Deena) Sykes, seven daughters; Lillie ( Rashad Ali),Maryann ( Alonzo) Revis, Mary Alice Sykes, Dorothy Ann Day (Frank) Maddox, Delores(Rudolph Bailey) , Brenda Sykes, Barbara Rodgers, three brothers Tommy Lee(Diane) Sykes, Jimmy Lee (Carolyn) Sykes, and Isaiah(Hattie) Sykes. And a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great, great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11 AM, at The Abundant Living Church 849 NJ Route 54 in Buena, NJ; where family and friends may view from 9 AM until services at 11 AM. Burial Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Newtonville, NJ. Professional services by Serenity Funeral Home 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 609-383-9994.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A Superior Cleaning Company With Attention to Detail Weekly, Bi-Weekly, Construction Clean-U…
Local Contractor Stell Roofing & Siding "We'll beat any other contractors pricing with q…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.