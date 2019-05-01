Szabo, Louise R., - 97, of Hammonton, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 29, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born in Philadelphia, Louise moved to Hammonton in 1950. She worked as a seamstress for over 20 years at Hammonton Park Clothes and was a member of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America. She will be remembered most for her dedication to her family, her Sunday afternoon dinners of macaroni and meatballs, and her love of joking around and dancing. Louise was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Joseph D. Szabo; her parents Antonio and Carmela Ficchi; and 8 brothers and sisters. She leaves behind her beloved sons, Allen and Keith of Hammonton and Wayne (Cheryl Ann) of Mullica Twp. She will be profoundly missed by her grandchildren, Steven W. Szabo (Erin), Jennifer Errig (Sean), Joseph L. Szabo, and Leanne Evans (Sam); and great-grandchildren, Carly, Steven, John, Gavin, Veronika, Gianna, and Owen. Visitation will be on Friday, May 3, from 9:3011:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel ParishSt. Joseph Church, 3rd & French Streets, Hammonton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Rt. 50, Estell Manor. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share condolences, visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
