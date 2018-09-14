Szemis, Marion, - 93, of Somers Point, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, September 12, 2018. Marion was born in Trenton, NJ to the late John Fone. She is survived by her beloved husband, Kenneth Szemis, to whom she would have been married to for 68 years in October. Together they worked side by side in business, starting both Charles Chips home delivery in 1966 and Carvel Ice Cream. She is also survived by her son, Kenneth (Coni); daughter Terri (Jeanne); and son Jeffery (Brenda); as well as her grandsons, K.C. and Christian, whom she loved so much. Marion loved going to the Poconos and Florida, as well as her visits to the casinos to play her favorite slot machines. She was an avid fan of both the Phillies and the Eagles. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service for Marion on Monday, September 17, 2018 at 12:00pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield. A visitation will be held from 11:00am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to either the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265 or to Holy Redeemer Home Care and Hospice, 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 501, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for her family at: adams-perfect.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.