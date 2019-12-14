Szynal, Catherine J., - 99, of Newfield, Franklin Township, NJ passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at home. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., one of 13 children, she was a resident of Newfield for over 60 years. Catherine was employed as a cook for Delsea Regional School System and was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, watching Jeopardy, puzzle books and scratch off bingo cards. She also enjoyed her pet dogs, but most of all being with her family and reminiscing about the past. Catherine was a past member of the Nativity Catholic Church of Franklinville. She is predeceased by her parents, Leopold and Josephine (Gavetti) Galliera and her husband, Francis. Catherine is survived by her sons, Frank (Linda) and Edward; granddaughters, Christina (Ron) Harvey, Stephanie Redmond, Deborah (Nehmad) Gieseler; great-granddaughters, Kayla Greene, Camryn Rachuba; great-grandsons, Ethan and Tyler Gieseler and sister, Rita Carchidi and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 10:30 am to 12 pm with funeral services at 12 pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Catherine will be laid to rest at Gloucester Co. Veterans Cemetery, Williamstown. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr. Vineland, NJ 08360. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
