Taege, Gina Leigh, - 34, of Atlantic city, nj, passed away tragically in a motor vehicle accident in Atlanta, Ga on June 5th 2018. For both family and friends, including her beloved music community, this news was both shocking and heartbreaking Gina was known for her passion & commitment to causes that were near and dear to her heart. Including, autism awareness & suicide prevention (among others). She was also known for her work with NeuRegal radio to promote indie artists & her love for boneyard chicken tenders. her contagious smile & wicked sense of humor could light up any room in which she entered. Although Her physical body may be gone, she left a piece of her heart to live within all that were fortunate enough to have known her. Today we celebrate her life. survived by her mother Catherine Reed of Pa, father Richard Taege of NC, sister Michelle Steinbaugh Fla, brother Justin Perry Reed Texas, her daughter Angelina Szraga and son Aiden Selleck. Gina's Memorial July 28th 2018 1-4 pm VFW Post 220 Route 50 Mays Landing NJ 08330
