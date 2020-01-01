Taggart, Gerald, - of Estell Manor, passed away on December 27, 2019, at the age of 85. He was involved with the Pleasantville Little League for over 40 years as a coach and various other roles. In his leisure time, Gerald enjoyed hunting and gardening. He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Alice Taggart; brothers William, Charles, Vincent, and Jack; and sisters Anna and Mary. Surviving are his wife of 66 years Vera; his children: Diane Cunius (Rick), Gerald (Connie), Donald (Ree), Eric (Amy), and Christopher (Christine); grandchildren: Daniel, Jeffrey, Douglas (Jenna), Morgan, Conner, (Zachary, Sydney and Cassidy and their mother Beth), and Sean and Dakota; great-grandson Logan; brother Joseph; and sisters Alice Jones, Gen Dinger, and Joan Bird. Services will be private. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).
