Talarico, Barbara Ann Schoppy, - 87, of Linwood, passed away with her family by her side on December 28, 2018. She was born in Atlantic City, NJ to William Schoppy and Hazel Curly Schoppy. She was the second of four children, John David, Barbara Ann, Hazel Margaret and William Schoppy Jr. Barbara grew up on Massachusetts Avenue and graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1949. She earned an associate degree in business from Lasell College in Newton, Massachusetts where she and her roommate Joan Weber, became friends for life. Barbara started her long career as a business woman working in her father's jewelry store in Atlantic City. She eventually took over full time operations of Schoppy's in 1970. This is when Barbara designed most of the Miss America Pageant trophies, awards, gifts and jewelry, greatly enhancing the pageant's image nationwide. Barbara married William Joseph Talarico, the love of her life on April 24, 1954. They started their life together in Baltimore Maryland. This is where their first child, William Joseph Jr. was born. Sadly, Billy died of childhood leukemia at 3 years old. Barbara carried the love and grief of Billy's loss in her heart until the day she died. Barbara and Bill raised their younger two children, Diane Lynn and David John in Barrington NJ. Here she enjoyed close friendships in their neighborhood and church, including her dearest friend, Pat Eastwick. It was on Hobart Drive that Barbara relished her life as a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking for family dinners and neighborhood parties. Her pecan and pumpkin pies are legendary. Barbara was a Girl Scout leader, taking her troop on camping trips and visits to Washington DC. She was the girl scout cookie mother, organizing boxes and boxes of cookies every year. In 1972 Barb and Bill took Diane and Dave on a cross country car trip for the summer. They visited national parks, monuments, beaches, mountains, Disney Land and family. The memory of this trip still lives on in Diane and Dave.? Barbara's loyalty to her family was apparent as she commuted to Atlantic City daily to support the family business from Barrington. Today this loyalty is carried forward by her son Dave who runs the family business from Linwood NJ. Barbara was a past president and longtime member of Zonta International, "Empowering Women through Service and Advocacy". She embodied this mission. Barbara and Bill had a love of travel. They experienced Hawaii, Alaska, the Panama Canal, Germany and France. During their retirement in Linwood NJ they traveled on numerous bus tours throughout the USA and wintered in Lake Worth Florida with Barb's sister Hazel and Bill Callahan. Their other travel mates included Nick and Audrey Kuchova and Roy Bernado. Barbara and Bill loved and enjoyed spending time with all their grandchildren. They are so proud of Jamie, Kali, Davy, Molly and Billy. In the later part of her life, Barbara was lovingly cared for by Yessica Socorro and her son Pablo, and also Sharon Spivey. Barbara is pre-deceased by her loving husband, William Joseph Talarico and her son William Joseph Talarico Jr. Her siblings John David Schoppy, Hazel Schoppy Callahan and William Schoppy Jr. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Diane Talarico Cavanaugh (James Cavanaugh), her son, David John Talarico (Kim Wilson Talarico) and her grandchildren William James Cavanaugh, Kali Diane Cavanaugh (Kirk Smith), David John Talarico Jr., Molly Kate Cavanaugh and William Brooks Talarico. Although we grieve her loss we are joyful at the thought of Barbara "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" with her husband Bill and her son Billy! A Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019 from 10am til 11am at the Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. A Service will be held at 11am. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Donations may be made in Barbara's memory to Childhood Leukemia Foundation 807 Mantoloking Rd # 101, Brick, NJ 08723 or to the Leukemia Research Foundation 191 Waukegan Road, Ste 105 Northfield, IL 60093. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
