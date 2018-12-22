Tamburelli, Anthony "Tony", - 59, of Galloway, passed away unexpectedly December 17, 2018 at his home. Anthony was born and raised in Atlantic City. He was previously employed at SafeLite Auto Glass for 22 years. He was a kind man with a gentle soul and his life was his family and friends. He loved talking to his son about sports and "The Weather". Saturdays were date days with his daughter Chrissy, taking her to the shore mall and watching Lawrence Welk in the evening. Anthony is predeceased by his parents Anthony and Jennie Tamburelli (Saracini). Brother in laws Jimmy Ney, Michael Facciolli, Joseph Miller, and Michael Strehle. He is survived by the mother of his children Ellen Miller Tamburelli, daughter Chrissy of Galloway, son Anthony of Mays Landing, sisters Marie Ney, Joan Zanes (Frank) and mother in law Ellie Miller. Many sister and brother in laws, nieces and nephews. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Condolences on the Gormely Funeral Home LLC website.
