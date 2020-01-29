Tanner, Anne Elizabeth, - 80, of Galloway, NJ passed away peacefully at home on January 26, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Allen and Hazel Reckard. Along with her husband George "Pete", she co-owned Avalon Door Company in Avalon and later in Clermont, NJ. In their retirement, Anne loved traveling with "Pete" to Mexico and Florida in the winter. Anne was a longtime volunteer at the Cape May County Zoo and a dedicated 'Sports Mom' and 'Sports Grandmom'. She is predeceased by her husband, George "Pete" Tanner, her son David Tanner, and daughter-in-law Debbie Tanner. Anne is survived by her sons: George (Donna), Mark, and Jeff (Fran) Tanner; daughter-in-law Jedon Lilliston; grandchildren: Caitlin, Cassie, David, Krystin, Matthew, Paige, Zachary, Johnny, JD, and Gianna; and great-grandchildren: Charlee, Nora, and Rori. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Memorial service will begin at 4 p.m. Interment is private. Anne's family suggests casual or colorful dress in keeping with the theme of her celebration of life. A suggested alternative to flowers would be donations made in Anne's name to the Cape May County Zoo, PO Box 864, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To plant a tree in memory of Anne Tanner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries