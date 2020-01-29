Tanner, Anne Elizabeth, - 80, of Galloway, NJ passed away peacefully at home on January 26, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Allen and Hazel Reckard. Along with her husband George "Pete", she co-owned Avalon Door Company in Avalon and later in Clermont, NJ. In their retirement, Anne loved traveling with "Pete" to Mexico and Florida in the winter. Anne was a longtime volunteer at the Cape May County Zoo and a dedicated 'Sports Mom' and 'Sports Grandmom'. She is predeceased by her husband, George "Pete" Tanner, her son David Tanner, and daughter-in-law Debbie Tanner. Anne is survived by her sons: George (Donna), Mark, and Jeff (Fran) Tanner; daughter-in-law Jedon Lilliston; grandchildren: Caitlin, Cassie, David, Krystin, Matthew, Paige, Zachary, Johnny, JD, and Gianna; and great-grandchildren: Charlee, Nora, and Rori. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Memorial service will begin at 4 p.m. Interment is private. Anne's family suggests casual or colorful dress in keeping with the theme of her celebration of life. A suggested alternative to flowers would be donations made in Anne's name to the Cape May County Zoo, PO Box 864, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Anne Tanner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Phish confirmed for three-day Atlantic City beach concert
-
AtlantiCare seeks end to partnership with Geisinger Health
-
NBA star Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter killed in Calif. helicopter crash
-
Margate man charged with beating father, ex-baseball player Bobby Woods, with golf club
-
Vineland man, former Buena Regional football player, convicted in slaying of woman during burglary
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
K H COINS AND JEWELRY Buying Jewelry, Coins, Stamps, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Collectibl…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.