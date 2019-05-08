Tanner, Debra A., - 59, of Dennisville, NJ passed away peacefully at home amongst loved ones on May 7, 2019. Debbie was a teacher at Dennis Twp. School District for 37 years, where Debbie had been predominantly the 8th grade math instructor. Debbie's students' success was ever so near and dear to her heart. Debbie also bartended at the Windrift Resort in Avalon, NJ for 36 years. Debbie's co-workers and customers were like a second family to her. Some notable hobbies included tutoring students, biking and walking, and spending precious time with family and friends. Debbie was the most selfless, kindest, and loving person who was loved by all. Debbie is survived by her husband, Mark; daughter Cassie (Joe) DiCicco; her parents Charles and Kathleena McAnulty; siblings: Lynda (Bill), Karen (Perry), Dan (Karolyn), David (Patricia), Ronda (David), and Chuck (Gena); mother-in-law Anne Tanner; brothers-in-law George (Donna) and Jeff (Fran); many nieces and nephews; and her beloved granddaughter Charlee, who brought her so much love and joy. She is predeceased by her father-in-law "Pete" and brother-in-law David. Services will be at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation will be Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Friday, May 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. Memorial service will start at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debbie's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family encourages everyone to wear bright colors to services. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
