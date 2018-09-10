Tanner, Robert, - 59, of Egg Harbor Township, Robert (Bob) Tanner died unexpectedly at home early Monday morning of natural causes. He was 59 years old and a lifetime resident of Atlantic County. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jeanine Davis Tanner; mother Jennie Beckman; and sister Kathleen Bianco. He is predeceased by brother Jerry Tanner. Services will be private at the convenience of the family, however, a brunch will be hosted in Bob's memory by Si Hanin of Deltona Tires at Golden Coast Diner, 6711 W. Washington Ave., Egg Harbor Twp., on Sunday, September 16 from 12:00 to 2:00. Arrangements entrusted to and written condolences may be sent to:www.Adams-Perfect.com.
