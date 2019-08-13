Tarby, Jacqueline, - 68, of Tuckahoe, NJ passed away at home on Saturday, August 10th after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Born in Philadelphia PA, later moving with her family to Ocean City NJ were she attended Ocean City High School. She worked at Atlantic County Special Services School for 25 years until retirement. She loved her co-workers and students immensely! Jacqueline had a heart of gold, she was always doing for others before herself. She was a devoted and loving mother to her four children and niece who she raised as her own. She adored her grandchildren more than anything. Nothing made her happier then to be together for family dinners and most of all her trips to Disney World! She spent many trips with her husband, children and grandchildren in Disney which for her was the happiest place on earth. Jacqueline leaves behind her devoted husband James Tarby and beloved children Jason Tarby (Yuko), Rachel Coyle (Matt), Raymond Tarby (Jamie), James Tarby and Jacqueline Evenson (Clark). Cherished grandmother of Abigail and Madeline Coyle, James and Sakura Tarby, Jacob and Ryan Evenson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Parish of St. Maximillian Kolbe, Church of the Resurrection, 200 Tuckahoe Rd, Marmora, NJ 08223; friends and relatives may call one hour prior to service from 10 am - 11 am. Burial will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
GRADING WORK CHAIN-LINK FENCING INSTALLATION AND REPAIRS Dump trailer service *Half day rate…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.