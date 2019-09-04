Tartaglio, Judy (nee Meredith), - 69, of Galloway, passed away suddenly on August 26, 2019. She was born and raised in Atlantic City with her parents and eight siblings. She was a loving Mother and Nana to her grandchildren. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Caroline and Eugene and five brothers. She is survived by ex-husband, Raymond D. Tartaglio; son, Raymond A. (Tanya); daughter, Misty Tees; grandchildren, Christina, Allyson, Bryan & Charley; her sisters, Linda (Armand) and Terry; brother, William (Linda); and many other family members. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries