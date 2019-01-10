Tarves, Edward W. "Snakeman", - 51, of Mays Landing, formerly of Somers Point, passed away on January 7, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born September 13, 1967 to William "Rufus" and Andrea Tarves. Ed worked for the Atlantic County Parks Commission in Mays Landing for over 19 years. He loved riding his motorcycle, hunting, and watching NASCAR. He had a big heart and always offered to lend a helping hand to any of his friends in need. Ed loved to laugh and loved to make everyone around him laugh. His wild personality could put a smile on anyone's face. Ed is predeceased by his father, Rufus. He is survived by his mother: Andrea, brothers: Brian (Diana), Joseph, and Jason, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles & relatives. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial gathering on Saturday, January 12th from 1-3pm at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ 08244. Service and burial will be private. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
