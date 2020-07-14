Tash, Thelma R., - 83, of Egg Harbor Township, was called home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ peacefully on July 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Thelma was born in Pleasantville and lived most of her life in Egg Harbor Township. She worked as a telephone operator for New Jersey Bell and AT&T, and Directory Assistance for Verizon. She retired in 1992. Thelma is predeceased by her husband, Nelson, parents Stanley and Ruth Sawyer; brother Pastor Stanley Sawyer; and a special Uncle James Sawyer. She is survived by her daughters Lee Anne (Brett) Stashak and Sandra Tash; four grandsons, Brett Stashak, Jr., Cody (Taylor) Stashak, Dominick (Taelor) Palmieri and Joseph Palmieri; two great-grandsons, Bryson Stashak and Colton Stashak; and her ever-loving dog, Mac. Visitation for family and friends will take place on Friday, July 17th, 2020 from 11 a.m. to noon at Friendship Bible Church, 4004 Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor Township. Memorial service will begin at noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Atlantic County Animal Shelter, 240 Old Turnpike, Pleasantville, NJ 08232, or Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, P.O. Box 567, Kanab, UT 84741-0567, bestfriends.org. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.adams-perfect.com.
