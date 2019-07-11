Tate, Lewis James, Jr., - 89, of Ventnor, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019. Born July 4th, 1930 in Atlantic City, he moved to Kitty Hawk, North Carolina at the age of 5. Upon graduation from high school in 1949, he enlisted in the US Navy. He was honorably discharged as an Airman in 1953. He worked for many years for Huebsch Corporation in Pleasantville, NJ where he retired as a plant foreman. Jim was a member of Holy Trinity Parish: St. James Parish Church. He served as a Cub Scout Leader and loved golf, food, fishing, bowling, square dancing and his beloved Phillies. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Kathleen Tate (Tapp); his children, Kevin Tate (Jennifer Cassidy), Col. Kate Tate, USMC, Ret (Lt. Col. Nick Klaus, USMC, Ret), Cyndi Wildes (Raymond); sister Marie Chew (Wayne); grandchildren Matthew, Katy, Evan, Brendan, and Christian. Memorial contributions can be sent to The Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 13th at Holy Trinity Parish: St. James Church, in Ventnor at 11AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Ventnor Linwood. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
Most Popular
-
Police: Falling tree branch killed girl, 3, at South Jersey campground
-
A child touched an electrified railing at a Maryland resort. The family's life has been upended.
-
'Jersey Shore' cast coming to Atlantic City this weekend
-
Brigantine reopens Cove beach after bomb threat
-
Dog alerts owner to three-alarm blaze inside Ventnor apartment
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A AAA AUTO RECYCLING WE BUY ALL CAR$ IN ANY COND! WE ARE THE JUNKYARD NO TITLE OR KEYS NEEDE…
A Superior Cleaning Company With Attention to Detail Weekly, Bi-Weekly, Construction Clean-U…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.