Tate, Lewis James, Jr., - 89, of Ventnor, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019. Born July 4th, 1930 in Atlantic City, he moved to Kitty Hawk, North Carolina at the age of 5. Upon graduation from high school in 1949, he enlisted in the US Navy. He was honorably discharged as an Airman in 1953. He worked for many years for Huebsch Corporation in Pleasantville, NJ where he retired as a plant foreman. Jim was a member of Holy Trinity Parish: St. James Parish Church. He served as a Cub Scout Leader and loved golf, food, fishing, bowling, square dancing and his beloved Phillies. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Kathleen Tate (Tapp); his children, Kevin Tate (Jennifer Cassidy), Col. Kate Tate, USMC, Ret (Lt. Col. Nick Klaus, USMC, Ret), Cyndi Wildes (Raymond); sister Marie Chew (Wayne); grandchildren Matthew, Katy, Evan, Brendan, and Christian. Memorial contributions can be sent to The Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 13th at Holy Trinity Parish: St. James Church, in Ventnor at 11AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Ventnor Linwood. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.

