Tavarez - Florentino, Carmen G., - 59, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born in Isabela, Puerto Rico she has lived in Hammonton most of her life. She had worked for MW Patriot Manufacturing from 1989 until 2009. Carmen was predeceased by her mother, Maximina Tavarez and her sister, Rosa Nieves. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Frank Florentino, three sons, Victor Nieves Jr. (Brandi), Emmanuel Nieves (Misti Ferris) and Javier Nieves (Migdalis), her father, Aracelio Tavarez, three brothers, Luis Tavarez (Carmen), Miguel Tavarez (Zaida), Victor Tavarez, one sister, Blanca Torres (Jesus), 12 grandchildren, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 9:30 AM - 11:00AM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Hammonton. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.

