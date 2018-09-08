Taylor, Carl Lamont, - 46, of Mays Landing, passed away at home Wednesday, September 5, 2018. He is survived by: his mother, Linda Taylor; wife, Dana Blythe; daughter, Alexis Taylor; son, Cory Blythe; and a host of family and friends. A viewing will be held 5PM - 7PM, Tuesday, September 11, 2018, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.