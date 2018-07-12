Taylor-Davis, Ella Louise "Lou", - 71, of Atlantic City, gained her Heavenly wings on Monday, July 2, 2018, at her home. Born in Powhatan, VA., she was the daughter of Martha (Trent) and Winfred Taylor. "Lou," as she was affectionately known, was educated in the Powhatan County School System, in Powhatan, VA, She was the 1965 valedictorian from Pocahontas High School. Lou was employed with Dress Barn at The Walk, Atlantic City. She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, and loved collecting Eagles memorabilia. Lou loved her family and friends and was always giving tokens of love to many that she met and developing friendships. Known for her encouragement and support, Lou cared for her family first and foremost. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by: her husband, Theodore "Ted" Davis; brothers, Lawrence, Kenneth and Alfonso Taylor. Lou leaves to cherish her memories: brothers, Winfred, Melvin (Delores), and Stanley (Palmira) Taylor; sisters, Jaunise Harris and Genevieve Peterson; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be Noon, Saturday, July 14, 2018, Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 11 AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.