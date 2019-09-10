Taylor, Howard, - 86, of Port Republic, was called home by the Lord on September 4, 2019. He was the husband of Elsie (Collins) Taylor. Howard was a beloved husband, grandfather and friend. Howard was born on September 2, 1933 to Harry and Elizabeth (Kirschenmann)Taylor in Brooklyn, NY. He moved to Port Republic, N.J at the age of 17 which he happily called home until the time of his death. In 1952, Howard joined the Airforce serving as an electronics technician in Germany. Howard worked as an electrical engineer for over 50 years at the National Aviation Facilities Experimental Center (NAFEC) as an employee of IBM, and then with various contracted companies after his IBM retirement. Howard was a member of Port Community Church where he served in many roles from teaching Sunday School to serving as Church Council President. He enjoyed singing in the choir, gardening and also loved to "tinker" in his shop. Howard was an accomplished accordion player and ham radio operator. We will miss his dry wit, his ability to fix anything, and his willingness to help others. Howard is survived by his daughter Amanda (Taylor) Roth, her husband Jim and their sons Ian and Gabriel; his son, Kyle Taylor; his sister-in-law Catherine Taylor; and step-children Deanna (Collins) Walker, Suzanne Collins and her husband Chad Brooks and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Constance (Reiber) Taylor, and brother Harry Taylor. A celebration of Howard's life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 beginning with visitation at 10:00 am with a service to follow at Port Community Church, Port Republic, NJ. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams Perfect.com.

