Taylor, James, - 79, of North Wildwood, James "Harvey" Taylor, 79. of North Wildwood, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 4, 2019. Harvey, as he was known to his friends, was born in Birmingham, AL and had been a local resident for the past 60 years. He was a veteran of the US Coast Guard, being honorably discharged in 1963, making North Wildwood his home. Harvey worked for Law's Printing for almost 30 years before retiring and starting his second career with the City of Wildwood Public Works, retiring in 2011. Harvey enjoyed all sports, never missing a game on television. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Lucille and Edward Taylor and his wife, Catherine, of 58 years. He is survived by his brother, Edward (Julie) Taylor and sister, Evelyn (Wayne) Smith, his daughter, Kathy (Jim) Nanos, son Gilbert (Mary) Low, grandchildren Heather, Caitlin, Becky, Randy, Katie and Tricia and 8 great- grandchildren. All are welcome to Graveside Services being held on Saturday, March 9th at 11:00 am at Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery in Lower Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cape May County Animal Shelter. Condolences ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
