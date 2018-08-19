Taylor, Joseph Frederick, - 70, of Statesville, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 15 at his home. Mr. Taylor was born in Atlantic City, NJ on September 4, 1947 and was the son of the late Robert Taylor and Mary Ann Kreutzer Taylor. Mr. Taylor attended high school in Pleasantville NJ and following high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. On November 22, 1975 he married Patricia Hall Taylor and together they shared 43 years of marriage until his death. Mr. Taylor retired as a civil servant for the U.S. Government. He continued to work with the Statesville Auto Auction until 2010. Mr. Taylor enjoyed the outdoors. He and Patricia would go camping often with their County Cruisers Camping Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Klinger. Along with his wife, Patricia, he is survived by four children, Joe Taylor (Karen), Richard Taylor, Crystal Taylor Calhoun (Jeff) and Steven Taylor. He is also survived by four grandchildren, J.T. Taylor, Kailyn Flowers-Taylor, Brandon Calhoun and Nathan Calhoun and a host of nieces and nephews. There are no services scheduled locally but the family will have a celebration of life service at a later date. The family requests no flowers and memorials be made to the American Heart Assoc or the American Diabetes Assoc. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com and Nicholson Funeral Home in Statesville, NC is serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.