Taylor, Kathleen (Kate, Kit), - 97, of Palermo, passed away December 26th. Kate was born October 21st, 1921 to Walter and Charlotte Taylor, in Harrogate, England. She was one of 8 children. She was proud to say she had worked since the age of 14 until her 88th birthday. She began her career as a bookkeeper for an electrical firm, then World War 11 came along and she went to work in an armaments factory, making bullets. A year into that endeavor, off she went to join the Women's Royal Navy, because, as she often said, "she liked the uniform hat." In 1943 her time as a WREN came to an end when her daughter Pauline was born. So, being forced "to hang up her hat" it was back to bookkeeping, this time in a large hotel in Harrogate where she remained until 1970 when she came to the USA to be close to her daughter, who had emigrated to Ocean City in 1962. She went to work for an ophthalmologist company, Pettit and Nunn in 1970 and remained employed by them through the various changes of location and ownership until a small stroke ended her working days at the age of 88. She lived her life as a fiercely independent woman, living alone, driving until her daughter took the keys away when she was 92, and she was not happy about that. She was pre deceased by her 7 siblings and is survived by her daughter Pauline Brady and grandsons Robb and Christopher Swenk. There will be no services, as was her wish: instead, her ashes will be returned to her hometown by her family and scattered in a favorite place. For condolences please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
