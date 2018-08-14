TAYLOR, LOUIS EDWARD JR, - 73, of Swainton, NJ, , passed away on Saturday, August 11, 2018. He was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Louis Edward and Elizabeth Zuccato Taylor. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carolyn; his daughter Sarah Louise Taylor-Deak and her husband James and their children James, Benjamin, Martha, and Theodore, all of Mays Landing, NJ; his son Louis Edward Taylor, III and his wife N. Jeanine and their children Louis IV, Eli, and Evie, all of Dennis Township, NJ; his brother Robert Taylor (Lisa); and his sister Nancy (Taylor) Lloyd (Daniel). Chief Taylor served two years of active duty in the US Navy during the Vietnam War and twelve years of reserve service. He started as a summer officer in Stone Harbor for six months in 1971 and joined the Avalon Police Department as Patrolman on December 6, 1971. He attended the 135th Municipal Police Class at the New Jersey Police Academy in Sea Girt, NJ. He was assigned to the Detective Division for the summer of 1974. He was promoted to Lieutenant on April 8, 1980 and to Chief on January 1, 1989 before his retirement on April 8, 1998. He then served thirteen years with Cape May County as County Officer for Emergency Management, the Prosecutor's Office and the Sheriff's Office before retiring on January 5, 2018. Chief Taylor was a member of the National Association of Chiefs of Police, served on the executive board of the New Jersey State Chiefs of Police Association, held the office of President for South Jersey Chiefs of Police Association, was on the policy committee and held the office of Secretary/Treasurer and President for the Cape May County Chiefs of Police Association, was Boy Scout Committee Chairman of Pack 70, held the office of President twice of the Stone Harbor Lions Club, and a member of the Governor's Management Improvement Program for local governments. He was also a charter member of Avalon Lion's Club and board of director of the Helen L. Diller Vacation Home for Blind Children, and served on the board of directors as Secretary for the Avalon Yacht Club. He was a New Jersey Police Training Commission Instructor, a Certified Radar Instructor, a State of New Jersey driving instructor, a National Rifle Association Firearms Instructor, a Cape May County Police Training Commission firearms instructor, an instructor at the Cape May County Police Academy and Burlington County Police Academy, Deputy Director of Emergency Management; Commander of the department's counter sniper squad, a National Association of Underwater Instructors skin and scuba diving certificate, and a National Rifle Association classification as police combat pistol master. Funeral Mass will be said on Friday, August 17, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish Maris Stella Church, 50th Street and Dune Drive, Avalon, where viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Helen L. Diller Vacation Home for Blind Children, PO Box 338, Avalon, NJ 08202. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.