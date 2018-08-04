Taylor, Lyn, - 58, of Villas, passed peacefully in her sleep on August 1, 2018, at the age of 58, after a tough battle with COPD and congestive heart failure. Her giving heart and sense of humor will never be forgotten. She was born on July 12, 1960 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was the youngest daughter of the late Larry Lines and Evelyn "Dot" Lines, who has waitressed at Uncle Bill's in North Cape May since they opened. Affectionately known as Lynnie or Aunt Lynnie. She was a waitress in the past and had not worked in many years to which she titled her occupation "Domestic Goddess". Famous impulse and excess buyer, "I would have bought every one they had". QVC and HSN's best customer. She loved Ellen, and swore they were secretly best friends. Devoted American who love her country and supported its military. The person who would give to anyone whatever she had, help anyone in need and didn't pass judgement. She will be sorely missed by those who knew her best. Breathe easy. She is survived by her beloved husband and other half of almost 35 years Ron Taylor; their children: Ron Taylor Jr. and Trista Taylor (Michael Cimino); Mother: Dot Lines; Siblings: Denise Raymond (Jeff Raymond) and Lou Bensinger (Gina Bensinger), Beloved brother, life long best friend, previous partner in crime and confidante, John Lines (Sue Lines); Aunt Lynnie to: Johnnie Lines, Lou Bensinger, Giana Raymond, Alexandria Lines, Ciara Raymond, Carina Raymond, Giordana Raymond, Kelcie Bensinger, Jude Lines, Naomi Lines and Grayson Toler; Granny to grand dog Koda. Preceded in death by Grandparents Evelyn Rodgers, John Rodgers and Nephew Christopher Bensinger. A memorial services will be held Monday, August 6, 2018, at EVOY FUNERAL HOME, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N. Cape May NJ, friends welcome from 1PM to 2PM with Services at 2PM. Memorial donations may be made to, The Bredan Borek Foundation. https://brendansfund.org/contribute_today/. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.