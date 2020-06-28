Taylor, Nancy E., - 69, of Egg Harbor City, Rahway NJ, Bricktown NJ, Glen Burnie MD, and Egg Harbor NJ passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on June 20, 2020. Nancy was predeceased by her parents William E. Taylor DVM and Kathleen Brenn Taylor and by her husband Lawrence G. Bolen. She is survived by her sister Kim A. Taylor DVM of Galloway NJ, her daughter Dawn Bolen and her son-in-law Paul Hartwig Sr. of Bricktown NJ. Also left behind are her granddaughter Ashley Bolen Milen and her husband Michael of Mays Landing NJ, her grandson Paul Hartwig Jr. and his wife Lisa of Galloway NJ, and her great-grandchildren Julian, Paulie, Savanna, Kathleen, and Mackenzie. She will also be missed by her dear canine companion Sashy. Nancy graduated from Monmouth College with a teaching degree in Elementary Education. She loved to interact with little ones and took great joy in introducing them to the wonders of our world. She was an avid equestrienne and won many championships with her beloved horse Bimini Blue (Tony). Her many adventures with grandchildren and great-grandchildren included trips to zoos and aquariums, auto racing, and camping with them and her friend Pat Kough (deceased) of Glen Burnie MD. She will also be missed by her dear friends Louise and Mickey with whom she had many good times and additional adventures. She will be laid to rest with her mom and dad in Rahway NJ. Burial service will be private. A celebration of her life will take place next year when all who wish to attend can safely travel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Popcorn Park Zoo (1 Humane Way, Forked River, NJ 08731) or Cape May County Zoo (capemayzoosociety.org). Online obituary at www.forkedriverfcs.com.
