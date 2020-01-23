Taylor, Sanford, - 84, of Pleasantville, Departed this life on 1/14/2020. Service is 11am Saturday at Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Rd, Pleasantville, NJ. Viewing is 9-11am. Interment at Atlantic VA Cem, Estelle Manor, NJ. www.mayfuneralhomes.com.
