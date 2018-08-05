Taylor, Shirley M. (nee Jaggers), - 76, of Millville, passed away on Tuesday July 31, 2018 in the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Shirley was born in Vineland, NJ,raised in Piney Hollow and was a lifelong area resident. She was the daughter of the late Edna Mae (Jones) & Everett Alton Jaggers. She was also pre deceased by her husband Ralph A. Taylor, Jr. & son Mark D. Taylor. Shirley was a fulltime wife, mother & grandmother. Shirley worked at the Vineland Egg Auction where she met & latter married her husband Ralph. She Co-owned & operated with her late husband & brother in-law Taylor's News Center & Laundromat in Millville & Taylor's Restaurant & Laundromat on S. Main Rd. in Vineland. Shirley also worked as a cook at the Port of Call Restaurant. Shirley & Ralph also lived in Culpepper, VA for several years where they sold firewood and owned & operated Jersey Giant Sub Shop & Deli. She also worked at Small World Infant Center in Newfield where she prepared snacks & lunch for the kids. She was also employed at Sears Parts Department and finally before retiring Shirley was employed at Twice Loved Treasures in Vineland. Shirley was a lifelong member of the Piney Hollow United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. When not working, Shirley enjoyed car trips, vacations, visiting Atlantic City, camping & going crabbing. Shirley is survived by her son & daughter in-law; Ralph III & Debbie Taylor, Daughter in-law; Monica Taylor, Grandchildren; Samantha Taylor, McKenzie, Macy & Molly Taylor, Brother & sister in-law; Joseph E. & wife Blanch Jaggers, Sister in-laws; Mary & June Taylor as well as several nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will be received on Monday August 6th from 9:30 to 11:00 Am at the Piney Hollow United Methodist Church, 3094 Dutch Mill Rd., Newfield, NJ 08344 where her funeral service will be conducted at 11 Am. Burial will be private in the Church cemetery. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Piney Hollow U.M. Church Bldg Fund. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
