Taylor, Sr., Robert W., - 84, of Wildwood, NJ entered into peaceful rest Saturday September 14, 2019. Born in Elizabeth City, NC, he was raised in Cape May City, and resided in Wildwood for over 45 years. His early work included carpentry and he later worked for many years as a heavy machinery operator until his retirement from the Upper Township Sand and Gravel. Bob was passionate about music and had a soft spot for his Pug companions. He was a jack-of-all-trades, and master of most. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 47 years, Mary (nee Stingel); parents Hiram and Lillian Taylor; and siblings Dorothy Horgan, Richard Taylor, Joan Ross, and Randy Taylor. He is survived by his sister Marylou Wilson and by his blended family of sons Harry Seher, Gene Taylor (Patti), Robert Taylor Jr. (Jean), daughters Debbie Strickland (Ted), Doreen McIntyre (James), Trudy Benavidez (Valentine), and Bobbi-Jo Taylor (Burak Sozer), grandchildren Anthony, Angela, Jesse, Teddy, Lorelei, Kim, Geno, and Landon, and great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11 am Wednesday September 18th , 2019, at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ, where family and friends may call from 10 am. Interment will follow in the Fairview Memorial Park, Cape May Court House, NJ. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

