Taylor, Willie S., - 93, of Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019, in Our Lady's Residence, Pleasantville, NJ. Born in Warrenton, NC to the late Henry Harrison Taylor and Florence (nee Christmas) Taylor. She had been an Ocean City resident for over 50 years before moving to Pleasantville. Miss Taylor had worked as a clerk at Copper Kettle Fudge in Ocean City, and elevator operator for many years at the Flanders Hotel in Ocean City and lastly in the housekeeping department of the Claridge Hotel/Casino in Atlantic City. She was a long dedicated Eagles Fan. She is survived by her God-Daughter: Joleen Peterson of Vineland, NJ, and also her best friend since the age of five and basketball teammate Lucy Harris of Atlantic City, NJ, as they loved to spend time together and reminisce. She was predeceased by her siblings, Ethel, Henry, Edwin, Harry and Mark. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Friday, February 15, 2019, at 11 O'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home, 809 Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10:30. Burial will be private. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.