Tchen, Tong A., - 73, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. He has lived in New Jersey since 1993. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 10 am until 12 pm with a service at 12 pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. Cremation will follow.
